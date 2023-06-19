Exclusive! Krrip Kapur Suri talks about playing negative characters, says “I believe that one should have a range because we are here to entertain people”

Kripp Kapur Suri was previously seen in shows like Fanaa, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Bal Shiv and more.
MUMBAI:Krrip Suri is one of the most loved actors of television, and he rose to fame with his performance in roles like Channel V India’s Sadda Haq and Life OK’s Savitri.

He also portrayed the role of Ravi Garewal in Life OK's Kalash, Adhiraj Rajawat in Zee TV's Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey and Duryodhan in Radhakrishna on Star Bharat.

He was then seen in shows like Fanaa, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Bal Shiv and more.

TellyChakkar recently caught up with the actor at an event and in conversation, asked him about playing negative roles and his new look.

Talking about his new look, he said, “I like my atrangi looks, which is why I have been working for Atangi since a year now. I have done three series with them and now, I have been doing Baghin, which is another great project. But, I like looking Atrangi because I believe this world is Atrangi, filled with different colors and to handle this colorful world, you also need to be Atrangi”.

He further said, “My character’s name is Agni. I am the negative lead, the one who is after Baghin to kill her”.

When asked about what kind of roles he prefers, he said, “I enjoy everything. I enjoy acting, even on live camera. For me, being limited to one thing is not possible. As an actor, I feel like we should always let our range expand. I have done all - romance, positive, negative. I have done a variety of shows and I  believe that one should have a range because we are here to entertain people. So, I will keep entertaining people because I love it”.

Krrip was also seen in Inspire Film’s Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

