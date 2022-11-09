EXCLUSIVE! Krushag Ghuge opens up on bagging Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, shares his experience of working with the star cast, says, ''Nakuul sir is extremely sweet and humble"

MUMBAI : Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most watched and popular drama series on small screens.

The viewers have seen a lot of changes in the storyline ever since the show started.

With the show recently taking a leap, the story has become even more interesting.

The viewers are totally hooked to the screen awaiting interesting twists in the story.

Well, with 5 years of leap in the show, many new characters were introduced and old characters made an exit.

Krushag Ghuge is one of them who made an entry in the show.

He plays the character of Ishaan who is Sara and Varun's son.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Kushagre who spoke in length about his character and much more.

Your first reaction when you got a call from Balaji Telefilms for this role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?

I was very happy and excited to play this character because this character is so important and has different emotions to express or to perform. Also, I was super happy only because my mother is also a fan of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. So, when I called my mother and told her that I am doing a new project Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, she was so happy because I will be a part of her favourite serial. So, what else do I want then this that I can make my mother smile!

How is Ishaan's character similar to you in real life?

I would say Ishaan's character and I don’t have many similarities. It’s a very different character to perform he has guilt, stress and sadness because of the past he has been in. And now he realises that whatever happened between Ram and Priya was because of him and he wants to make everything right.

And also Ishaan is a guy who doesn’t have control over his emotions. Because of that, I think he gets manipulated very easily. I think the only similarity we have is the age. Like, I am 17 and he’s also 17. But I enjoy playing this character.

Tell us about your experience with the star cast.

My first-day shoot was with Nakuul sir. And I was very nervous because I heard about him so much that he is a superstar in the television industry. So, I had created many questions in my mind like whether they will talk to me or not, what will happen and all that. But it was totally the opposite of that because when I went on the set I saw Nakul sir sitting there and I was nervous had my question how to talk to him. But he came to me and said Hi I am Nakul and then we started talking. He asked about me and my family and everything and also made me very comfortable with dialogue while doing the scene. Also, I think I love performing scenes with him. The first day ended well and the next day I was shooting with the whole cast is very sweet and humble and down to earth. They help me while performing the scene. I didn’t feel like like I am new in the cast. I felt like I’m shooting with them for a very long time.

