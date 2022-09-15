EXCLUSIVE! Kunal Jaisingh and Tanvi Malhara starrer Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho shooting to wrap up and air its last episode on THIS date?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is once again back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Ever since the year 2022 has kickstarted, a lot of TV shows have been launched on various channels.

While some shows are doing wonders, some shows went off-air within a few months of their release.

We had exclusively reported that Colors' show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho, which started airing in June is going to go off-air soon.

There were strong reports that the makers have decided to wrap up the show just a few months after the launch.

The show stars Kunal Jaisingh and Tanvi Malhara in the lead roles.

Kunal has done some amazing work on TV but Tanvi made her debut with this show.

And now, as per sources, the cast and crew will be wrapping up the show's shoot in a day or two. Yes, you heard it right!

Also, we further hear that the show will air its last episode between the 20th to 22nd of September.

The show is produced by Pia Bajpayee and Shaika Parween under the banner of Satori Media.

Muskurane Ki Wajah Ho revolves around Katha Rawat, Kabir Shekhawat and Yuvraj Shekhawat.

What is your take on this? Will you miss the show? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

