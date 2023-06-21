Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya’s Meera Sarang roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s Barsatein on Sony TV!

Balaji Telefilms is all set to bring a new show titled Barsatein, starring Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Wed, 06/21/2023 - 18:37
Barsatein

MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. There are some that are all set for launches in the coming days. 

Balaji Telefilms is all set to bring a new show titled Barsatein, starring Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's upcoming show gets a TITLE, to be launched on Sony TV

The chemistry between the two is palpable even in these few seconds, and yes, the hate-to-love trope is pretty done, but if done right, it can give you the best love story.

Tellychakkar is back with another exclusive update from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Actor Meera Sarang has been roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s show Barsatein on Sony TV.

Meera Sarang is a very well-known actress known for projects like Vajra, Baarish, and Duniyadari. She has also been a part of shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein, Kundali Bhagya, Sasural Simar ka 2 and more.

The show will star Kushal Tandon as Reyansh and Shivangi Joshi as Aradhana.

The trailer was released some time ago, and fans have been going crazy over the video.

Watch the Trailer here:

The impact of this trailer is pretty good, considering it leaves you wanting more. And fans of the actors are excited to see this new Jodi.

Are you excited to see Kushal and Shivangi’s new Jodi?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Kya Baat Hai! Kushal Tandon shares his first Look from his comeback show Barsaatein, Fans Go gaga over his new look! Check it out

 

Meera Sarang Prarthana Mondal Kushal Tandon Beyhadh Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hain Bigg Boss 7 Shivangi Joshi Ekta Kapoor barsaatein Sony TV TellyChakkar Amir Ali Mishika Mishra
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Wed, 06/21/2023 - 18:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Faltu: Upcoming Trouble! Tanisha to create another storm with Faltu’s letter
MUMBAI:  Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Udaariyaan: Oh No! Harleen determined to never let Ekam and Nehmat unite
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists...
Exclusive! “This is one of the most sensitive characters I have played” Kiara Advani on Satyaprem Ki Katha
MUMBAI:Upcoming movie titled Satyaprem Ki Katha has been the talk of the town ever since the teaser and the trailer was...
Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav: Daksha takes a major decision, Diti preparing for a major attack
MUMBAI:COLORS' upcoming show, ‘Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav’ delves into the first love story of the universe,...
Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya’s Meera Sarang roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s Barsatein on Sony TV!
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.A lot of new shows are in the...
Actors reveal Musical Favourites on World Music Day!
MUMBAI :Music is a form of expression that allows us to convey feelings melodiously. On World Music Day, &TV actors...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! “This is one of the most sensitive characters I have played” Kiara Advani on Satyaprem Ki Katha
Exclusive! “This is one of the most sensitive characters I have played” Kiara Advani on Satyaprem Ki Katha
Latest Video
Related Stories
World Music Day
Actors reveal Musical Favourites on World Music Day!
Tanishk Batra
Exclusive! “I feel that a budding casting director should always provide proper and detailed information and should always look up to their words” Casting director Tanishk Batra on advice he would give to budding actors.
Kya baat hai! BB16’s Sreejith De flies off to THIS country with her fiancé for her white wedding!
Kya baat hai! BB16’s Sreejith De flies off to THIS country with her fiancé for her white wedding!
Sambhabana
World Music Day: Zee TV actor Sambhabana Mohanty talks about how music is an emotion to her
THE KAPIL SHARMA SHOW
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel to grace to promote their upcoming Gadar: Ek Prem Katha 2
unexpected twist of fate
Will Shraddha finally reunite with Sia? Watch Kismat Ki Lakiron Se on Shemaroo Umang and witness the unexpected twist of fate