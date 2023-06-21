Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya’s Meera Sarang roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s Barsatein on Sony TV!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. There are some that are all set for launches in the coming days.

Balaji Telefilms is all set to bring a new show titled Barsatein, starring Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles.

The chemistry between the two is palpable even in these few seconds, and yes, the hate-to-love trope is pretty done, but if done right, it can give you the best love story.

As per sources, Actor Meera Sarang has been roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s show Barsatein on Sony TV.

Meera Sarang is a very well-known actress known for projects like Vajra, Baarish, and Duniyadari. She has also been a part of shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein, Kundali Bhagya, Sasural Simar ka 2 and more.

The show will star Kushal Tandon as Reyansh and Shivangi Joshi as Aradhana.

The trailer was released some time ago, and fans have been going crazy over the video.

The impact of this trailer is pretty good, considering it leaves you wanting more. And fans of the actors are excited to see this new Jodi.

Are you excited to see Kushal and Shivangi’s new Jodi?

