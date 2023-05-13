Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya’s Sanjana Phadke to enter Dangal TV’s Nath – Zewar Ya Zanjeer!

MUMBAI :Dangal TV has been creating great sets of fictional and mythological shows. There is a show titled Nath – Zewar Ya Zanjeer that airs on the channel and the audience loves it.

It started premiering in August and the track has kept the audience hooked. The show is produced by Shoonya Square Production.

The show has taken a leap and is now titled, Nath: Krishna aur Gauri ki Kahani and It stars Krishna Mishra, Arjun Singh, and Aalisha Panwar in the lead roles.

We have seen how many new entries and exits keep happening in every show which adds lots of spice to the story.

As per sources, Actress Sanjana Phadke is all set to enter the show in the role of a mother.

While the exact details about Sanjana’s character are not laid out yet but it will be very interesting to see what her characters flesh out.

She has previously worked in popular TV shows such as Kundali Bhagya, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Parivatan, Madhubala, etc.

We had previously reported about actors like Nitin Babu and Vandana Vithlani, Zebby Singh, and more entering the show in pivotal roles.

