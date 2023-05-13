EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Anupama Solanki and Meri Durga actor Vicky Ahuja roped in for Dangal TV's Nath - Zewar Ya Zanjeer

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We have seen how a lot of new entries and exits keep happening in every show which adds lots of spice to the story.

Dangal TV's show titled Nath – Zewar Ya Zanjeer which airs on the channel is everyone's favourite. It stars Krishna Mishra, Arjun Singh and Aalisha Panwar in the lead roles.

We had previously reported about actors like Nitin Babu and Vandana Vithlani entering the show in pivotal roles.

And now, another set of actors is all set to enter the show soon post the leap.

We have exclusively come to know that Anupama Solanki and Vicky Ahuja have bagged the show.

While we aren't aware of what character Anupama will play but Vicky will be seen as the hero's father.

Anupama has previously done shows like Yeh hai Mohabbatein, Dayan, Bindiya Sarkar, and Vighnaharta Ganesha.

Meanwhile, Vicky has done much work in Hindi cinema. He has done movies like Veer Zaara, A Wednesday, Gunjan Saxena, and Ludo among others.

He is known for his roles in shows like Meri Durga, and Savdhaan India among others.



Vandana is popularly known for her role in Saath Nibhana Saathiya where she played the character of Ramila.

She was also seen in Tera Mera Saath Rahe, Humari Bahu Silk, Chashni, and Shubh Shagun among others.

Nath - Zewar Ya Zanjeer is produced by Story Square Productions.

The series was revamped on 10th May 2023 and was retitled Nath - Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani for its new generation.

