Exclusive! Nitin Babu to enter Dangal TV’s Nath – Zewar Ya Zanjeer!

MUMBAI: Dangal TV has been creating great sets of shows from fictional to mythological. There is a show titled Nath – Zewar Ya Zanjeer that airs on the channel and the audience loves it. It stars Chahat Pandey and Avinash Mishra.

The plot revolves around a bright Mahua, who is unaware of what society has burdened her with and finds herself trapped in the clutches of a landlord due to a cruel custom.

It started premiering in August and the track has kept the audience hooked. The show is produced by Shoonya Square Production.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Hum Paanch's Amita Nangia to enter Dangal’s Nath- Zewar Ya Zanjeer?

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the entertainment world.

Every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoing events in the industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment industry.

As we reported the show is set to take a leap and actor Zebby Singh is all set to enter the show.

As per sources, Actor Nitin Babu is all set to enter the show post the leap. The sources also revealed that the Leap storyline will start airing on the 10th of May.

Nitin has also previously been a part of shows like Naagmani, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Lovepanti, and Vighnaharta Ganesha among others.

The show is also gearing up for a lot of new twists and turns.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Harphoul Mohini actor Zebby Singh roped in for Dangal show Nath – Zewar Ya Zanjeer