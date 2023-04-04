Exclusive! Lag Ja Gale’s Pooja aka Tanvi Shewale talks about how she said yes to the show , “I gave an audition to be in a marathi show that was produced by Sandiip Sir, but that show did not happen”, and more!

MUMBAI: Lag Ja Gale, produced by SOL Productions PVT Ltd. & Sandiip Films will showcase the story of an unlikely couple - Shiv and Ishani - who are brought together by unusual circumstances stemming from their family dynamics.



Lag Ja Gale follows the journey of an affluent, self-made young Punjabi hotelier - Shiv Dhooper (played by actor Namik Paul) - and a hard-working Maharashtrian girl, Ishani Kulkarni (played by Tanisha Mehta), who juggles multiple odd jobs as the sole breadwinner for her middle-class family.



Tanvi Shewale is a popular actor who has been seen in shows like, Tujhya Rupacha Chandana is currently seen playing the role of Pooja in the show Lag Ja Gale.

What made you say yes to this show, what was the process like?

I have actually known Sandiip Sickand sir, before because I gave an audition to be in a marathi show that was produced by him, but that show did not happen, and I had auditioned for this show and another marathi show at the same time, and the channel loved me, and I got offers from both, so I was in a dilemma of which one to pick. So, I got a call from SOL productions and they told me that the channel had loved me and even when I gave an audition for Pooja, I felt like this had worked out, Pooja’s character was very lovely, it focused on the sibling bond, which was one of my primary reasons for saying yes to Lag Ja Gale.

How has the experience been shooting the show till date?

It has very very good, when we had our mock shoot, I had to do those with Tanisha, so I had met her then only and now it has transpired into a friendship. And people now come up to us, saying that they love the bond that we share and that we look like real sisters only, and we stay like that as well, there is a level of comfort their. And it has been fun to shoot the segments that come with Aryan as well, it is very cute and fun to shoot as well.

Since, you have been doing this character for a while, and you might know what the future holds for the character, as an actor playing that role, what do you hope the character of Pooja develops into, or explores as well?



I think Pooja is simple girl and that is what is being shown right now, but I hope she bursts out and or has to deal with an intense scene, because of which we get to see a different version of Pooja itself, like a different flavor or a different avatar itself. I hope we see some unpredictable behavior from Pooja, because when characters get that unpredictability, we as actors also get a chance to do something exciting and explore a version of ourselves.

Tanvi plays the role of Pooja on the Zee TV show Lag Ja Gale, which also stars Namik Paul, Tanisha Mehta and Aryan Arora as well.

