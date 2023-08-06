Exclusive! Lag Jaa Gale’s Aditya Deshmukh roped in for Rashmi Sharma’s Suhagan on Colors?

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update.

Colors’ new show Suhagan presents a heart-touching story of Bindiya, who embodies the power of positivity and resilience in the face of adversity. Bindiya, along with her sister Payal, who are as different as chalk and cheese, are left to fend for themselves against the greed of their scheming relatives.

Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is responsible for shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Dil Diya Gallan, Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Swaragini and so many more. It is also the production house behind the show, Suhagan.

As per sources Actor Aditya Deshmukh, has been roped in for the show Suhagan post leap.

He suggests that child artists Akriti Sharma and Kurangi V Nagraj will exit the show.

We previously gave you the update, that the show is going to take a leap and the children in the show are going to grow up.

