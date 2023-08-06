Exclusive! Lag Jaa Gale’s Aditya Deshmukh roped in for Rashmi Sharma’s Suhagan on Colors?

Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is responsible for shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Dil Diya Gallan, Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Swaragini and so many more.
Aditya Deshmukh

MUMBAI :  TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update.

Colors’ new show Suhagan presents a heart-touching story of Bindiya, who embodies the power of positivity and resilience in the face of adversity. Bindiya, along with her sister Payal, who are as different as chalk and cheese, are left to fend for themselves against the greed of their scheming relatives.

ALSO READ: Child actors Aakriti Sharma and Kurangi V Nagraj to headline COLORS' upcoming show 'Suhaagan’

TellyChakkar has some exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.

As per sources Actor Aditya Deshmukh, has been roped in for the show Suhagan post leap.

He suggests that child artists Akriti Sharma and Kurangi V Nagraj will exit the show.

We previously gave you the update, that the show is going to take a leap and the children in the show are going to grow up.

Are you excited about the show taking a leap?

Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more exclusive updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Afzal Khan roped in for Colors TV’s upcoming show Suhaagan

