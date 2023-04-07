Exclusive! Lag Jaa Gale’s Saksham Shringirishi roped in for Zee TV’s Maitree!

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.

Maitree follows the journey of Maitree (Shrenu Parikh) and Nandini (Bhaweeka Chaudhary) who went from being soul sisters to enemies. With all the intriguing twists and turns coming up, the viewers will also witness a 6-month leap and a grand comeback of Maitree’s deceased husband, Saaransh.

Stepping in the shoes of Saaransh will be none other than popular actor, Kunal Karan Kapoor. With Saaransh’s re-entry, how will it affect Maitree’s life with her current husband, Harsh (played by Samarth Jurel)?

Recently, Namish Taneja exited the show, due to personal reasons and wanting to pursue different projects.

TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update from the show post the leap.

As per sources, Child Artist, Saksham Shringirishi has been roped in for the Zee TV show Maitree.

Saksham Shringirishi has been a part of many popular TVCs and was last seen in the Zee TV show Lag Jaa Gale.

We previously gave you the update that, Raanav Sharma and Trisha Singh Bisht have also been roped in for the show.

