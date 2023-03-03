Exclusive! Lata Shukla, Bhavya Shinde and Varsha Dhagat roped in for Sony TV’s Chhalaang Sapno Ki

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 03/03/2023 - 14:56
Chhalaang Sapno Ki

MUMBAI :





We brought the exclusive update that Sony TV is coming up with a new show titled Chhalang. The show is supposed to go on air in March 2023.

They are coming up with a new show, Chhalaang Sapno Ki, produced by Invictus T Mediaworks, which will premiere on Sony TV soon. The show will star Megha Ray in the lead role and fans of the actress are excited to see her in a new avatar.



As per sources, Lata Shukla, Bhavya Shinde and Varsha Dhagat are roped in for the show.

Lata Shukla will be playing the role of Dadi. Lata was earlier seen in projects like Million Dollar Arm, Your Honor, Manjhi: The Mountain Man and Manikarnika: The Queen Jhansi.

On the other hand, Bhavya Shinde will be seen playing the role of Radhika’s brother. The actor was seen in movies like Cabaret, Kaanbhatt, Shoorveer and Hate Story 3.

Talking about Varsha Dhagat, who will be playing the role of Taiji, has given her acting contributions in projects like Ziddi Dil Maane Na and much more.

Invictus T Mediaworks is owned by producers Nilanjana Purkayasstha and Herumb Khot. The production house is known for popular shows Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii (2021), Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Ki (2021) and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala (2018), Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji.

