Exclusive! Leenesh Mattoo talks about his role in the show Pashminna – Dhaage Mohabbat Ke and reveals if he is in touch with his Ishqbaaz cast and crew

Leenesh Mattoo is a known actor of the television industry and he is best known for his role in the serial Ishqbaaz. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him about his role in his current show Pashminna – Dhaage Mohabbat Ke and much more.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sun, 02/04/2024 - 05:00
LEENESH MATTO

MUMBAI : Leenesh Mattoo is a known actor of the television industry and he has a good fan following.

He rose to fame with his performance in serials like Ishqbaaaz, Dil Boley Oberoi, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 etc.

These days he is seen in the show Pashminna – Dhaage Mohabbat Ki where he essays the role of Rishi.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2’s Leenesh Mattoo to enter Sony SAB’s Pashmina- Dhaage Mohabbat Ke!

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him to tell us something about his role and how he bagged the project and if he is in touch with any of his Ishqbaaz cast.

Tell us something about your role in Sony Tv’s Pashminna – Dhaage Mohabbat Ke?

I am playing Rishi, my role is very simple and loving and very selfless who loves his mother and grandma the most. Finally, he would see Pashminna near the Dal lake and he falls in love with her basic character.

How excited were you when you bagged this role?

I was very excited when I came to know I am doing Siddarth and Sapana’s mam’s show as they usually only make Web shows and for a Tv actor wants to do web and hence I did the show.

Are you in touch with your Ishqbaaaz team and do you have a whatsapp group?

Yes we have a whatsapp group and its titled “Ishqbaaz” and many of the star cast keep meeting each other but I usually don’t go out and hence I am not seen in the photos especially during wedding and all and the only reason is because I don’t like going out and like spending time with Shivani and myself.

Are you very choosy with your project as your fans have to wait for so long to see you?

I am not choosy at all, I haven’t said no to any project. It's just I don’t get  offered many projects and it takes time and sometimes I don’t fit the character as I have a great personality.

Well, there is no doubt that Leenesh Mattoo is a great actor and the fans are excited to see him back on screen.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

ALSO READ :Exclusive! Leenesh Mattoo aka Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’s Angad speaks about the show, his character and more, check out

Leenesh Mattoo Ishqbaaz Pashminna – Dhaage Mohabbat Ke Sony Television SonyLIV TellyChakkar TV news Nakul Mehta Surbhi Chandana Gauri Pradhan Hiten Tejwani
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sun, 02/04/2024 - 05:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! Leenesh Mattoo talks about his role in the show Pashminna – Dhaage Mohabbat Ke and reveals if he is in touch with his Ishqbaaz cast and crew
MUMBAI : Leenesh Mattoo is a known actor of the television industry and he has a good fan following.He rose to fame...
Aww! Bollywood's favourite couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza wish each other on their 12th wedding anniversary in the cutest way
MUMBAI: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh are one of the cutest and most adorable couples in Bollywood. The duo...
Must read! Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor wish their mother late Mona Shourie on her birth anniversary
MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor epitomize sibling goals in Bollywood, capturing the hearts of fans with their...
Must read! Mirzapur 3 releasing soon, here's all we know
MUMBAI: Mirzapur season 3 is highly awaited. Fans of the web series are looking forward to its release as they want to...
What! Squid Game actor Oh Young Soo is imprisoned on the charges of sexual harassment
MUMBAI: Squid Game actor Oh Young Soo's old case involving sexual misconduct with a young man is back in the news. As...
Wow! Cricketer and dear friend AB de Villiers confirms the news of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma having a second baby
MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been one of the most loved couples of B-town. They have been in the news...
Recent Stories
Riteish
Aww! Bollywood's favourite couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza wish each other on their 12th wedding anniversary in the cutest way
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Piyush
Indian Idol Season 14: Wow! Piyush Panwar does something special for guest Kriti Sanon; Anjana Padmanabhan stumps Shahid Kapoor with her performance
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Wow! Rajiv Thakur replaces Gauahar Khan as the host for this week; Sreeram and Dhanashree give a rocking performance impressing guest judge Juhi Chawla
Jhalak Dikhhla
On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Farah Khan praises Shoaib Ibrahim’s act, saying, “This is a Broadway-level performance; feels like I have got the story for Om Shanti Om Part 2 from this act”
Vineeta
Surprising! Shark Tank India 3: Vineeta Singh questions the arrival of Taapsee Pannu-endorsed brand, Ponders its purpose; ‘Marketing ke liye, aur kis liye’
Rohit Chandel
Response from Rohit Chandel, Lead Actor of Pandya Stores, on Poonam Pandey Controversy
Asim Khan
Exclusive! The most important and stand out factor is that my character is a one sided lover: Asim Khan on Dalchini