Exclusive! Leenesh Mattoo talks about his role in the show Pashminna – Dhaage Mohabbat Ke and reveals if he is in touch with his Ishqbaaz cast and crew

MUMBAI : Leenesh Mattoo is a known actor of the television industry and he has a good fan following.

He rose to fame with his performance in serials like Ishqbaaaz, Dil Boley Oberoi, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 etc.

These days he is seen in the show Pashminna – Dhaage Mohabbat Ki where he essays the role of Rishi.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him to tell us something about his role and how he bagged the project and if he is in touch with any of his Ishqbaaz cast.

Tell us something about your role in Sony Tv’s Pashminna – Dhaage Mohabbat Ke?

I am playing Rishi, my role is very simple and loving and very selfless who loves his mother and grandma the most. Finally, he would see Pashminna near the Dal lake and he falls in love with her basic character.

How excited were you when you bagged this role?

I was very excited when I came to know I am doing Siddarth and Sapana’s mam’s show as they usually only make Web shows and for a Tv actor wants to do web and hence I did the show.

Are you in touch with your Ishqbaaaz team and do you have a whatsapp group?

Yes we have a whatsapp group and its titled “Ishqbaaz” and many of the star cast keep meeting each other but I usually don’t go out and hence I am not seen in the photos especially during wedding and all and the only reason is because I don’t like going out and like spending time with Shivani and myself.

Are you very choosy with your project as your fans have to wait for so long to see you?

I am not choosy at all, I haven’t said no to any project. It's just I don’t get offered many projects and it takes time and sometimes I don’t fit the character as I have a great personality.

Well, there is no doubt that Leenesh Mattoo is a great actor and the fans are excited to see him back on screen.

