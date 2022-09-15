Exclusive! 'Looks can be created but Talent cannot be given to people', Casting Director Abhishek Gupta Talks about Finding New Faces

MUMBAI : To create a successful project, actors, actresses, casting directors, producers, directors, and everyone else work together as a team.

Among all of these, casting directors are essential to help developing new talent and identifying the right actor for a part.

Many casting directors have achieved success in this industry through their talent and dedication.

One such casting director who has established himself in this industry is Abhishek Gupta. He works with the well-known production company, Dome of Entertainment.

Abhishek has cast for numerous programs, including Savdhan India, Partners show, 'Tera Baap Mera Baap', 'Adalat', ‘Daman Mitti Ka’, ‘Laut Aao Trisha’, ‘Yeh Hai Aashiqui’, 'Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi', 'Service Wali Bahu', 'U Me Aur Ghar', 'Singhasan Battisi', 'Emotional Attyachar' and many more.

You have been behind the casting of a lot of hit jodis and you have a vast experience in the field of casting. What does your casting process look like?

Basically, whenever I get approached to cast for a new show, the creatives give me a brief of what the show is all about and what kind of actors or characters are they looking for, be it lead or negative roles, I always get a brief. It’s been 9 years since I have been working in the industry, so I go through my own database, and check to see If someone fits the brief. Looking for new people is always my priority and then I send in the casting calls on social media. And then put them through a couple of acting and screening auditions to see if that works. My main goal is that whenever I present my choices to the people, I present the best people who only add to the project.

As you said, you are always looking for fresh faces, What do you look for in a newcomer or a Fresher?

People have this perception that if you have the look, that is all you need. But actually, all you need is to know how to act and how to be good at your craft because that is the thing that stands out. I always suggest to people that they should come prepared and don’t be bothered by looks. Looks can be created, but talent cannot be given to people. Get an understanding of the craft first. If you can act and you have the drive, that’s all you need.

What advice would you like to give to aspiring actors and casting directors?

To casting directors I would like to say, that work with persistence and with the right intentions, and be flexible on your commissions, the actors who are coming in now, only get a few bucks and if you take a commission out of that then they earn nothing. Don’t be afraid of hard work. To actors I want to see, work on your skills because if you have talent, and you work hard, you will get opportunities but also be knowledgeable, try to do courses or workshops. They will help you in the long run.

Abhishek Gupta has been the name behind the casting of many great shows and he has a lot of exciting stuff lined up for the future.

