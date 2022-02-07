EXCLUSIVE! Love School's Mohit Duseja JOINS the cast of StarPlus' Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update from the Telly world.

Also read: Breaking: Sangita Ghosh to play the female lead in Ravi Dubey’s next?

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Television industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Now the exclusive news is that Mohit Duseja is all set to enter the show Chikoo Ki Mummy Dur Kei. Further details about his character are yet to be disclosed. We have seen Mohit Duseja in Love School.

Currently, in Chikoo, Sameer is wondering if he did the right thing by lying to Nupur. He tells Pushpa that he had promised Archie that he will never lie to her again and yet he did that. Pushpa tells him that Chikoo doesn't even remember Nupur so they have nothing to worry about. Meanwhile, Nupur is praying and thinking if the girl she saw is Chikoo or Archie. Meanwhile, Chikoo comes to Sameer and tells him that she knows Nupur.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Chikoo aka Vaishnavi Prajapati TALKS about her Journey, favourite person on set and more

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

