EXCLUSIVE! Maddam Sir’s Gulki Joshi talks about the show coming back for a season 2 says, “There hasn’t been an official confirmation yet”!

Gulki Joshi plays the role of SHO Haseena Malik in the acclaimed Sony Sab series Maddam Sir.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 02/11/2023 - 20:29
MUMBAI:Gulki Joshi is currently ruling hearts with her performance as SHO Haseena Malik in Sony SAB's cop-comedy Maddam Sir.

The actress has won a lot of praise for her amazing performance. Gulki is a seasoned actress and has been in the industry for a very long time now. Well, Gulki has proved her mettle in several TV shows over her long career. Gulki has previously starred in shows like Phir Subah Hogi, Nadaan Parindey Ghar Aaja, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Piya Rangrezz and Piya Albela among others.


Gulki has portrayed really strong characters over her acting career and she inspires a lot of young girls.


The show Maddam Sir has recently wrapped up the first season and reports suggest that makers will be back with another season very soon.


TellyChakkar got in touch with the Maddam Sir actor to talk about the wrap and when asked about whether or not the reports of the show coming back are true, she said “ There hasn’t been an official confirmation yet but the world depend on hope and let’s just hope for the best”.


Further when asked about if she has anything to say to the fans of the show tow hi h she replied, “ I just want to thank them, they have redefined the meaning of  love for me and redefined  the meaning of fan following for me and I couldn’t be more grateful”.


The show Maddam sir is all set to go off air for a while and the cast and crew have wrapped shoot as well.


Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more updates!


