EXCLUSIVE! Maharshi Dave on bagging Tera Mera Saath Rahe: I auditioned for the character of Hiten through a WhatsApp forward and forgot about it, shares about working as an AD and a film scriptwriter

MUMBAI: Star Bharat's show Tera Mera Saath Rahe is working wonders on the small screens ever since the first episode.

The viewers saw Rupal Patel, Gia Manek, Mohammad Nazim and Vandana Vithlani reuniting for a fresh story.

The makers of the show have roped in some of the most talented actors who are seen portraying a pivotal role in the show.

Maharshi Dave is one of them who is seen playing the character of Hiten.

ALSO READ: Tera Mera Saath Rahe: Who is Radhika?

The actor's character is as unique as it can be and fans are simply loving it.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Maharshi who spoke about Tera Mera Saath Rahe and much more.

How did you bag this show?

I auditioned for the character of Hiten through a WhatsApp forward and forgot about it. I'd never expected a call from the casting guy. About 20 days later, I got a call saying that the channel wants to try you for Hiten. I genuinely couldn't believe it. That time I didn't know that I'd be a part of such a stellar star cast.

You went through lots of struggles to reach here. Did you ever think about a backup option?

The struggle was there but I always believed that I'd get good work. Ideally, you shouldn't have a backup option, but this field is so unpredictable that you need to have something in place if one thing doesn't work. I kept working as an AD and ad film script writer. Currently, I work as a freelance copywriter so that I constantly have some work.

Do you plan to settle down anytime soon with your career being at a peak right now?

I believe I have just started taking baby steps into the industry. At a peak would be when I have my dates locked ahead for the next couple of years already (fingers crossed). That's when I could say that I've arrived. It's a very long long way to go.

Currently, I just want to settle in terms of my professional life.

Well said, Maharshi!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Apna Time Bhi Aayega fame Anjali Thakkar BAGS Star Bharat's Tera Mera Saath Rahe