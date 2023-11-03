Exclusive! Mahi Sharma roped in for Sab TV’s Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul is an Indian fantasy television series based on Ali Baba from Arabian Nights. The show is produced by Peninsula Pictures.

In the last few months, the show has seen a lot of ups and downs, but has finally managed to come back on track.

Post the demise of Tunisha Sharma, the leads of the show have been replaced by new actors. Currently, Abhishek Nigam and Manul Chudasama are the new leads of the show.

As per sources, Mahi Sharma will be entering the show, where she would be having a pivotal role.

Not much is known about her character, but her entry will be bringing in a lot of twists and turns in the show.

Fans are loving the show with the new star cast and recently, the time slot of the show was also changed.

The original time of the show was 8: 00 PM, and now is pushed back to 7: 00 pm.

The current track is quite interesting and has kept the audience glued to the screen.

