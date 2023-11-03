Exclusive! Mahi Sharma roped in for Sab TV’s Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul

Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul is one of the most loved historic shows on television. As per sources, Mahi Sharma will be entering the show, where she would be having a pivotal role.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 03/11/2023 - 16:56
Mahi

Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul is an Indian fantasy television series based on Ali Baba from Arabian Nights. The show is produced by Peninsula Pictures.

Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul is an Indian fantasy television series based on Ali Baba from Arabian Nights. The show is produced by Peninsula Pictures.

In the last few months, the show has seen a lot of ups and downs, but has finally managed to come back on track.

Post the demise of Tunisha Sharma, the leads of the show have been replaced by new actors. Currently, Abhishek Nigam and Manul Chudasama are the new leads of the show. 

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Is this how the new Ali Baba will be revealed in the show, Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul?

As per sources, Mahi Sharma will be entering the show, where she would be having a pivotal role.

Not much is known about her character, but her entry will be bringing in a lot of twists and turns in the show.

Fans are loving the show with the new star cast and recently, the time slot of the show was also changed.

The original time of the show was 8: 00 PM, and now is pushed back to 7: 00 pm.

The current track is quite interesting and has kept the audience glued to the screen.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :  Sheezan Khan’s sister Shafaq Naaz shares the first family picture with the Ali Baba : Dastaan-E-Kabul actor after his bail in Tunisha Sharma case

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

