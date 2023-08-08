Exclusive! Main Hoon Aparajita’s Amita Khopkar roped in for Shemaroo Umang’s Shravani!

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

We all know that a lot of new TV and web shows are being produced to entertain viewers.

Shemaroo Umang is one such platform where a lot of shows have been produced.

The latest to go throw a major leap is the Shemaroo’s show, Shravani.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Bindia Kalra roped in for Shemaroo Umang's upcoming show

This show is inspired by the character of Shravan Kumar from mythology, who is played by Gaurika in the name of Shravani, who takes care of her blind parents, just like Shravan Kumar.

The show is going to take a major leap, and we have an exclusive update about the show.

As per sources, Amita Khopkar has been roped in to play the role of the grandmother in the show.

She has been a part of movies like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Hello JaiHind, and Lai Bhaari .

She is an Indian veteran actress popularly known for her performance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Kalavati “Mauri” Shekhwat. Besides Amita has also done several theatrical shows in Marathi as well.

In her successful acting career, Amita has been a part of several big-budget projects like Photo Prem, Gangaa, Hari Om Vithala, Lai Bhaari, etc. She was last seen in the serial Main Hoon Aparajita as Mrs. Singh.

Are you excited to see the leap?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more exclusive updates from the world of entertainment!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Hai Chahatein actor Rajath Sain to enter Shemaroo's show Shravani



