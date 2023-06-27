Exclusive! Main Hoon Aparajita’s Garvita Sadhwani roped in for Rajan Shahi’s new show starring Mohit Malik!

As per reports, the creator is coming up with a new show and it will star the ever-handsome Mohit Malik in the lead role.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Tue, 06/27/2023 - 13:30
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Star Plus is currently airing some top-rated shows like Pandya Store, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Faltu, and many more.

Producer and Director Rajan Shahi is no stranger to fame and currently has the top running shows in the country to his wall of achievements.

TellyChakkar is back with another breaking news about the show.

As per sources, Garvita Sadhwani who made her debut in the TV industry with the role of Niya in Zee TV’s Main Hoon Aparajita will be seen in Rajan Shahi’s next.

Garvita Sadhwani is an actor and social media influencer who is known for her role as Niya in the show Main Hoon Aprajita which also stars Shweta Tiwari, Manav Gohil, Anushka Merchande, Shweta Gulati, Dhwani Gori and Shruti Chaudhary and the show has recently warped up shoot.

It is said to be a drama about sisters and TellyChakkar previously, exclusively reported names like Sriti Jha, Mohit Malik, Sayali Salunkhe, Ankita Sharma, Abhidnya Bhave, Ujwala Jog, Yatin Karyekar, and more.

Exclusive! Main Hoon Aparajita's Garvita Sadhwani roped in for Rajan Shahi's new show starring Mohit Malik!
