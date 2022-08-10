Exclusive! Mamta Solanki roped in for Beyond Dream’s Baazi Ishq Ki for Dangal TV?

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 03/27/2023 - 18:21
Mamta Solanki

ALSO READ:  Exclusive! ‘Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Sey’ actor Riya Bhattacharje roped in for Beyond Dream’s Baazi Ishq Ki for Dangal TV?

Dangal TV is coming up with a new show produced by Beyond Dreams Entertainment and starring Puneett Chouksey, and Khushbu Tiwari titled Baazi Ishq Ki.

Beyond Dreams Entertainment has churned out some of the best TV shows over the years, namely Rang Badalti Odhni, Junoon, Main Naa Bhoolungi, Veera, Sadda Haq, and Million Dollar Girl. They are currently bankrolling Rakshabandhan on Dangal TV, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal on Colors, and Dear Ishq on Hotstar.

We have some exclusive updates about the new show on Dangal.

As per sources, Actor Mamta Solanki has been roped in for the show.

Mamta Solanki has previously been seen in some Gujrati shows, the Ayush Sharma movie Loveyatri, A Thursday starring Yami Gautam and more.

TellyChakkar had previously given you the updates about Neetu Pandey and Riya Bhattacharjee being roped in for the show.

Are you excited to see the new show? Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Imlie fame Neetu Pandey roped in for Dangal’s upcoming show Baazi Ishq Ki

 

