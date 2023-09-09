Exclusive! Manasi Joshi Roy reveals how close her character is to her real - life and talks about the bond she shares with the co - actors of the show

MUMBAI: Manasi Joshi Roy is a big name in the entertainment business and she has a good fan following.

She became a household name with her character of Kkusum and many other shows.

Dhhai Kilo Prem, Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar etc are of the serials she has been part of.

The actress didn't do much work as she had taken a break to embrace motherhood.

But now she is back as the lead of the show Kyuki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her what she can say about her character and how is her bond with the co - actors on the show.

These days all the shows that are made are about Saas - Bahus, so what difference would the fans get to see in this show?

Kyuki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai is a very different show and the story is very different. Everytime we have seen how they show that a mother - in - law and daughter - in law are always fighting and have a bitter relationship. But in this show it's different as my character is adamant to prove that a mother - in law can be a mother too, for which she has adopted a girl child and is taking care of her like a daughter - in - law and she is breaking the society rules.

How is your character similar to the real self?

Even though I am a Gujarati in real life, I have never played a Gujarati character in my career. This is the first time and I am happy with the cultural references that I have grown up with so it's easy to play and include the language and the way we behave so that it comes naturally and it's helping me to play the character.

What can you say about your character?

Ambika Rajcor is going to be challenging to act and it's going to be a career change for me as it's very unique.

How has the bond been on the sets of the show?

We began to shoot a couple of days ago and the bond between the cast and crew is very good. We all sit together for lunch and all, and slowly we are getting to know each other. Navika is very talented and i’m looking forward to working with her.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans are excited to see Mansi back on screen.

