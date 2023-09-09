Exclusive! Manasi Joshi Roy reveals how close her character is to her real - life and talks about the bond she shares with the co - actors of the show

Manasi Joshi Roy is a huge name in the entertainment business and she has a massive fan following. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about her character and how is her bond with the co - actors on the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 09/09/2023 - 16:02
Manasi Joshi Roy

MUMBAI: Manasi Joshi Roy is a big name in the entertainment business and she has a good fan following.

She became a household name with her character of Kkusum and many other shows.

Dhhai Kilo Prem, Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar etc are of the serials she has been part of.

The actress didn't do much work as she had taken a break to embrace motherhood.

But now she is back as the lead of the show Kyuki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai.

(ALSO READ: Breaking! Zee TV’s new show Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai to replace Maitree! )

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her what she can say about her character and how is her bond with the co - actors on the show.

These days all the shows that are made are about Saas - Bahus, so what difference would the fans get to see in this show?

Kyuki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai is a very different show and the story is very different. Everytime we have seen how they show that a  mother - in - law and daughter - in law are always fighting and have a bitter relationship. But in this show it's different as my character is adamant to prove that a mother - in law can be a mother too, for which she has adopted a girl child and is taking care of her like a  daughter - in - law and she is breaking the society rules.

How is your character similar to the real self?

Even though I am a Gujarati in real life, I have never played a Gujarati character in my career. This is the first time and I am happy with the cultural references that I have grown up with so it's easy to play and include the language and the way we behave so that it comes naturally and it's helping me to play the character.

What can you say about your character?

Ambika Rajcor is going to be challenging to act and it's going to be a career change for me as it's very unique.

How has the bond been on the sets of the show?

We began to shoot a couple of days ago and the bond between the cast and crew is very good. We all sit together for lunch and all, and slowly we are getting to know each other. Navika is very talented and i’m looking forward to working with her.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans are excited to see Mansi back on screen.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Manasi Joshi Roy to play a pivotal part in Zee TV’s family drama ‘Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’)

Sarah Killedar Vihaan Jakhotia Reyanshi Soni Krishna Joshi Sweetu Panjwani Daksh RanaHet Thakkar Ayush Shrivastav Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai Manasi Joshi Roy Navika Kotia Vibhuti Thakur Mahesh Pandey Gurdev Bhalla TellyChakkar Priyamvada Pandey Harsh Usdadiya Zee TV Zee 5 Instagram
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 09/09/2023 - 16:02

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Really! Taali Actor Ankur Bhatia breaks silence on losing out a meaty role in Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, “when the film finally went on floor I had…”
MUMBAI: After the thunderous success of 'Gadar 2' on the Indian box office scene, it's clear that the craving for heart...
Exclusive! Not Kanika Mann but Hemani Chawla to be seen in Sony TV's series Dabangi
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment. We all know that a...
Exclusive! Shiv Thakare breaks his silence on Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's fight
MUMBAI: Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and fans loved the way he played the game.Later,...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Nervous! Savi gets arrested, Yashwant and Surekha worried about the truth coming out
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Kya Baat Hai! "I used to be ignored and sidelined during award functions, but today because of Anupamaa things have changed and it's taken me twenty two years to reach where I am today" - Rupali Ganguly
MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is a superstar on television, and these days, she is ruling the screens with her performance as...
Exclusive! Manasi Joshi Roy reveals how close her character is to her real - life and talks about the bond she shares with the co - actors of the show
MUMBAI: Manasi Joshi Roy is a big name in the entertainment business and she has a good fan following.She became a...
Recent Stories
Ankur Bhatia
Really! Taali Actor Ankur Bhatia breaks silence on losing out a meaty role in Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, “when the film finally went on floor I had…”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shiv Thakare
Exclusive! Shiv Thakare breaks his silence on Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's fight
Rupali Ganguly
Kya Baat Hai! "I used to be ignored and sidelined during award functions, but today because of Anupamaa things have changed and it's taken me twenty two years to reach where I am today" - Rupali Ganguly
Daisy Shah
What! Check out why Daisy Shah said that Shiv Thakare is not her elder brother ; read to know more
Twinkle Arora
Exclusive! “Whatever her experiences were, I do not really know but I don’t think there were any reports like that” Udaariyaan’s Hitesh Bharadwaj on reports of Twinkle Arora not being happy with the production house!
Celesti Bairagey
Exclusive! "I was shocked when I told someone I am from Assam and they asked me if it is in India'' - Celesti Bairagey
Shakti Arora
MUST READ! Shakti Arora aka Ishaan on being a part of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin post leap: There is definitely some pressure on the actors because there is already a baggage of the previous season