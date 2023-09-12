Exclusive! Manav Gohil and I are thorough professionals and our body of work shows the experience we bring, it is nothing short of a delight to share screen space: Dabangii actor Aamir Dalvi

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Aamir spoke about his experience shooting for the show, his bonding with his co-actors among other details.
Manav Gohil

MUMBAI : Sony TV show Dabangii – Mulgii Ayi Re Ayi is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show stars Maahi Bhadra, Sai Deodhar, Aamir Dalvi, Manav Gohil and others in pivotal roles.

Aamir has been seen in a host of television shows in the past. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, he spoke about his experience shooting for the show, his bonding with his co-actors among other details. 

Aamir mentioned, “It is a good approach and something different that has been brought on television. We are getting a good response and we believe in our producers and the vision they have. Shooting with children has always been pleasurable but at the same time they also have their short comings. Sometimes, they have fun on the sets and we need to bring them back in the mood for shooting. So these times get challenging as they are kids and want to have fun as well.”

Talking about shooting with Sai Deodhar and Manav Gohil, Aamir mentioned, “Sai and I shot briefly but with Manav I have shot for quite a good number of scenes. We are thorough professionals and our body of work shows the experience we bring. It is nothing short of a delight to work with veterans in the profession.” 

Adding details about what he likes about his character, Aamir averred, “It is interesting and intriguing but this also brings in challenges to play a goon who has also entered politics. It is something different and I am enjoying this space.”
 

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Sat, 12/09/2023 - 18:48

