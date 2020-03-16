EXCLUSIVE! Maniesh Paul on his excitement to host Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa: I was the happiest when I got to know that Madhuri ma'am is a part of the show, reveals Karan Johar is the UNDERDOG and much more

MUMBAI: Maniesh Paul is one such personality of TV and films who does not need any introduction.

The actor who has been a part of the showbiz world for several years has managed to create a name for himself.

From being a terrific actor, Maniesh also managed to ace impeccable hosting skills which benefited a lot in his career.

The actor is always on one's mind when it comes to hosting as Maniesh has aced as an anchor for the biggest award and reality shows.

Maniesh has the capability of being an excellent host which is why the viewers are always glued to the screen.

Hosting is not everyone's cup of tea but Maniesh has rocked like a pro as an anchor and once again, the viewers will surely be treated by his terrific hosting skills as he is back as the anchor of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Before Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, the actor successfully hosted 5 seasons of this popular dance reality show.

As the show's launch date draws closer, TellyChakkar indulged in a fun interview with the actor who spoke about hosting Jhalak and much more.

What is the best part of being a part of Jhalak this time?

Obviously, it will be Madhuri ma'am being a part of the show. I was the happiest when I got to know that she is one of the judges. No offence to Karan sir and Nora. But they also know that I love Madhuri ma'am and I am a little biased when it comes to her. I was super excited but people were way more excited as the 'Pallu Prem' is back.

You are exactly the same as what we see you on-screen. How challenging is it to be the same on-screen?

I feel it is quite easy for me as I am the same in real life as well. If I put on a lot, it will be difficult for me to differentiate between what I am in reality and in front of the camera. That's why I love to be easy and just be myself. The viewers can see different zones of mine. When I am doing a show, I am totally engrossed in it. I am not someone who will just perform as per the script and go. I don't only look for money. For me, entertainment is important.

Actors go through both highs and lows. But what is one thing that keeps you motivated?

I think that I just believe in moving on no matter what. There are days when I'll have to struggle, get good work, and earn money and fame but then again there will be a dip. But again you have to fight back and move on. This is one thing that keeps me driven. It has to go on. I don't feel that overnight success is better. I feel it's a journey.

Who according to you will be the underdog in the show among the contestants?

I think I just can't say anything about the contestants but I feel Karan sir will be an underdog. People have seen him doing just one step but this season, he is going to do hip hop, Latin, tango, and everything.

Well said, Maniesh!

