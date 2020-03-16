Exclusive! Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya fame Aarya Dharamchand Kumar ropes in Saurabh Tewari’s next for Colors TV?

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television, TellyChakkar is back with an explosive piece of news from the entertainment industry.

TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Aarya Dharamchand Kumar is one of the talented actors in the telly town. He is known for his many roles but is still remembered for his stint in Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya which aired on Star Plus with Pooja Gor as Pratigya and Arhaan Behll as Krishna Singh Thakur.

But now that we heard that Aarya Dharamchand Kumar is being roped in for Colors TV’s next show which will be produced by Saurabh Tewari and would have Surbhi Chandna in the lead role!

But as of now the details regarding his role and about the genre of the show and details regarding other actors are not revealed to you, but we will surely update you on this information.

