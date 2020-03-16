Exclusive! Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya fame Aarya Dharamchand Kumar ropes in Saurabh Tewari’s next for Colors TV?

We heard that Aarya Dharamchand Kumar is being roped in for Colors TV’s next show which will be produced by Saurabh Tewari and would have Surbhi Chandna in the lead role!
Aarya Dharamchand Kumar is one of the talented actors in the telly town. He is known for his many roles but is still remembered for his stint in Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya which aired on Star Plus with Pooja Gor as Pratigya and Arhaan Behll as Krishna Singh Thakur.

But now that we heard that Aarya Dharamchand Kumar is being roped in for Colors TV’s next show which will be produced by Saurabh Tewari and would have Surbhi Chandna in the lead role!

But as of now the details regarding his role and about the genre of the show and details regarding other actors are not revealed to you, but we will surely update you on this information.

So, are you guys going to see him in his upcoming stint?

Do let us know your views on the same.

Till then keep reading the space for more news and updates from the entertainment industry. 

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Mon, 05/30/2022 - 14:02

Latest Video