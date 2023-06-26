Exclusive! Manoj Verma roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s Barsatein on Sony TV!

Balaji Telefilms is all set to bring a new show titled Barsatein, starring Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Mon, 06/26/2023 - 10:00
Barsatein

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. There are some that are all set for launches in the coming days. 

Balaji Telefilms is all set to bring a new show titled Barsatein, starring Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3 is NOT going off the air, Despite Barsatein taking its time slot?

The chemistry between the two is palpable even in these few seconds, and yes, the hate-to-love trope is pretty done, but if done right, it can give you the best love story.

Tellychakkar is back with another exclusive update from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Actor Manoj Verma has been roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s show Barsatein on Sony TV. 

Manoj has been a part of the shows like Kumkum Bhagya and so many more.

The show will star Kushal Tandon as Reyansh and Shivangi Joshi as Aradhana.

The trailer was released some time ago, and fans have been going crazy over the video.

Watch the Trailer here:

 

The impact of this trailer is pretty good, considering it leaves you wanting more. And fans of the actors are excited to see this new Jodi.

The show is going on air from 10th July, taking the 8 PM slot.

Are you excited to see Kushal and Shivangi’s new Jodi?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya’s Meera Sarang roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s Barsatein on Sony TV


 

Manoj Verma Sanjeev rathore Meera Sarang Prarthana Mondal Kushal Tandon Beyhadh Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hain Bigg Boss 7 Shivangi Joshi Ekta Kapoor barsaatein Sony TV TellyChakkar Amir Ali Mishika Mishra
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Mon, 06/26/2023 - 10:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
'It's going to be a lot of fun to see Salman in action,' says Rakul on 'BB OTT 2'
MUMBAI:Actress Rakul Preet Singh will be seen promoting her upcoming film 'I Love You' on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode...
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja marks her digital debut with a thrilling crime drama, ‘Blind’; to premiere exclusively on JioCinema on 7th July!
MUMBAI: Gear up to embark on a thrilling world of crime and suspense with Sonam Kapoor Ahuja leading the way in...
WOW! Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan team up for a movie? SRK’s fans are excited about it, but netizens say, “Nepotism at its peak”
MUMBAI :Shah Rukh Khan currently has two films lined up, Jawan and Dunki. The former is slated to release on 7th...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: OMG! Manbeer gets angry, burns Sahiba's documents
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
OMG! Is Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3 shifting to OTT amidst a Time slot change? Read to Find Out!
MUMBAI :Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's return to TV, has been one of the most loved. The gripping storyline and fantastic...
Really! Kapil Sharma took his entire family on his honeymoon to Italy with wife Ginni Chatrath
MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is known to be one of the most loved actors/comedians of our time. His humor and comic timing has...
Recent Stories
“Nepotism at its peak”
WOW! Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan team up for a movie? SRK’s fans are excited about it, but netizens say, “Nepotism at its peak”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Read to Find Out!
OMG! Is Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3 shifting to OTT amidst a Time slot change? Read to Find Out!
Kapil Sharma
Really! Kapil Sharma took his entire family on his honeymoon to Italy with wife Ginni Chatrath
Shivaan Sharma
Exclusive! Titli fame Child Artist Shivaan Sharma roped in for Shemaroo Umang’s Gauna-Ek Pratha!
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Kya Baat Hai! Hina Khan reaches Cape Town to bring a twist to the show; read to know more
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Shiv Takare is the first finalist of the show?
Garima Jain
Actress Garima Jain from Star Bharat’s ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ speaks about balancing between her two most favorite things Dancing and Acting