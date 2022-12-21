Exclusive! Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Are characters leaving the show after the leap?

MUMBAI: In a very short period of time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey are the lead actors in the show. The audience adores their chemistry. Meet Hooda is facing a tough time now that Meet Ahlawat is arrested and vows to free him.

Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet has a gripping plot and manages to create a space for itself in the hearts of the audience. The audience eagerly awaits every episode.

According to sources, there’s going to be a time leap in the show and after this leap, many of the characters are going to exit. But, the leads of the show surely won’t.

This news is still to be confirmed as it also can be a rumour.

