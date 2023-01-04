Exclusive! Meet Fame Minakshi Mini to enter Beyond Dream’s Baazi Ishq Ki for Dangal TV!

Baazi Ishq Ki

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Many new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. There are some that are all set for launches in the coming days. The rest are already on air and entertaining the viewers

Dangal TV has come up with a new show produced by Beyond Dreams Entertainment and stars Puneett Chouksey, and Khushbu Tiwari titled Baazi Ishq Ki.

Beyond Dreams Entertainment has churned out some of the best TV shows over the years, namely Rang Badalti Odhni, Junoon, Main Naa Bhoolungi, Veera, Sadda Haq, and Million Dollar Girl. They are currently bankrolling Rakshabandhan on Dangal TV, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal on Colors, and Dear Ishq on Hotstar.

We have some exclusive updates about the new show on Dangal.

As per sources, Actress Minakshi Mini of Zee TV’s Meet fame is all se to enter the show.

Sources, also suggest that Minaskhi will seen playing the role of Tara in the show.

TellyChakkar had previously given you the updates about Mamta Solanki, Neetu Pandey and Riya Bhattacharjee being roped in for the show.

Are you excited to see the new show?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Imlie fame Neetu Pandey roped in for Dangal’s upcoming show Baazi Ishq Ki

 
 

