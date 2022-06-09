EXCLUSIVE! Mithil Jain to ENTER Dangal TV’s popular show 'Shubh Shagun'

The popular Dangal TV show Shubh Shagun is in for some twists and new faces. Find out the details here.  

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/06/2022 - 14:37
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.  Here, we are with the latest update from the television industry.

Dangal TV is a Hindi language general entertainment channel that broadcasts original shows as well re-runs of shows from other channels like Imagine TV and Sahara One. It is owned by Enterr10 Television Pvt. Ltd. The channel has been gaining attention for its quality content and the audience is quite happy with the shows.

Talking about Shubh Shagun, the drama series is built on the themes of forced marriage and sibling bonding. Shehzada Dhami, Krishna Mukherjee, Mohit Joshi, and Vandana Vithlani play significant parts in the series. The show has been doing really well and the audience is loving the track of the show.

As per sources, Mithil Jain has been roped for the show. He is soon to enter the track and will play a pivotal role. Reportedly, he is to play a psycho doctor who has created a fake family for himself and has made Shagun his fake wife too.  With such interesting angles coming up, we feel the show has some great twists and turns in its bag for the audience.

Mithil jain is a popular Indian television actor known for shows like Saraswatichandra, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Naagin, Shubh Labh and Phulwa. He started his career with theatre and later thought of making a name in the film industry. He did not succeed there so moved to the television industry and managed to make a stance for himself by being a part of some of the top shows of Hindi television with his debut in Jabb Love Hua in 2006.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

