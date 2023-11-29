Exclusive: Mithu to have a 360 degree transformation; will change from an innocent boy to a strict and harsh person like his father Shiva Pandya in Star Plus’ Pandya Store!

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Pandya Store is one of the most loved dramas right from the time of its inception.

The show stars Rohit Chandel and Priyanshi Yadav in the leading roles.

As seen in the episodes so far, we have seen that the Pandya house has been keen on getting Chiku back from Shweta after she left the Pandya house. The show has taken a leap and while the Pandya and the Makwanas are seen tackling their own issues, the track circles around the demolition project.

TellyChakkar exclusively reported that the episodes ahead will present a high voltage drama as Chiku and Isha will get married. On the other hand, there will be a big twist introduced amid the wedding track which will come as a huge shock to the audience.

It so happens that there will be a track showcased where it will seem that Dhaval is having an extra-marital affair. It seems that apparently Natasha will come to know about this and will seek divorce from him.

Now, the according to a new update coming to our news desk, there will be yet another drama where Mithu, who is Shiva’s soon and is seen in an innocent frame, will soon have a 360 degree change of heart and situations will make him such that he will become harsh and strict like his father Shiva!

It would be interesting to see what will lead him to having a change of heart.

