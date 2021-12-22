Exclusive: Mohammed Iqbal joins Dangal TV’s Rang Jau Tere Rang Mai

MUMBAI: Here we are back with an exclusive news from the world of television!

Dangal TV is all set to bring a new show titled Rang Jau Tere Rang Mai produced by Pintoo Guha and Rupali Guha under their banner Film Farm India.

The production house which has bankrolled many hits shows like Uttaran, Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se, Ishq Ka Rang Safed and many more is bringing a family drama starring Karam Rajpal and Megha Ray in the lead roles.

(Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Karanveer Mehra and Aalisha Panwar APPROACHED for Om Sai Productions' next on Dangal TV)

Other actors who will be seen playing supporting characters are Hemaakshi Ujjain, Ketaki Kadam, Udit Shukla, Sudesh Berry, Urvashi Upadhyay, Meena Mir and Diksha Dhami.

We have learnt that actor Mohammed Iqbal has also been roped in for the show. He will be seen as hero’s chacha in the show.

We could not get through him for a comment.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

(Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Qurbaan Hua's Nishad Vaidya and Kundali Bhagya's Naveen Saini ROPED in for Dangal Tv's Crime Alert)