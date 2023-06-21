Exclusive! Mohini Sapnani to enter Dangal TV’s 'Jyoti: Umeedon Se Saji'

Dangal TV is known for bringing new shows on television with different concepts and storylines.
Exclusive Mohini Sapnani to enter Dangal TV's Jyoti Umeedon Se Saji!

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Many new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on floors. Some are all set for launches in the coming days. The rest are already on air and entertaining the viewers.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Saif Moin roped in to be part of Shashi Sumeet's new show for Dangal TV

Our TV industry is wide and filled with a variety of shows for the masses’ entertainment. Many new shows are in the pipeline while some are going off air.

Dangal TV  has come up with a new show that is produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. Dangal TV is known for bringing new shows on television with different concepts and storylines.

Yet again it is coming up with a new show that is reportedly titled “Jyoti”. 

TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update!

As per sources, Mohini Sapnani will enter the show Jyoti on Dangal TV.

Sahil Uppal and Akshita Vatsayan play the lead roles in the show. And the casting of the show is done by Shubham Singh who is a well known casting director.

Are you excited to see this new entry in the show?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Het Makwana roped in for Dangal TV's new show titled "Jyoti"

Mohini Sapnani Sahil Uppal Dangal TV Jyoti Shashi Sumeet Productions Akshita Vatsayan Shubham Singh Casting Director TellyChakkar
