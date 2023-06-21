Exclusive! Mohini Sapnani to enter Dangal TV’s 'Jyoti: Umeedon Se Saji'

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Dangal TV has come up with a new show that is produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. Dangal TV is known for bringing new shows on television with different concepts and storylines.

Yet again it is coming up with a new show that is reportedly titled “Jyoti”.

As per sources, Mohini Sapnani will enter the show Jyoti on Dangal TV.

Sahil Uppal and Akshita Vatsayan play the lead roles in the show. And the casting of the show is done by Shubham Singh who is a well known casting director.

