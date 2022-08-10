Exclusive! Mohsin Khan not going to be part of Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa?

MUMBAI : Star Plus’s Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week.

The show has brought forward the story of an extremely strong woman who fights societal and family pressure to hold her identity strong.

Rupali Ganguly shines as Anupama and what makes the show so great is the ensemble cast which adds a lot of flavor to the show.

ALSO READ:  Amazing! Mohsin Khan enjoys some shopping time with This beauty, see the video inside

Recent reports have been circulating that Actor Mohsin Khan, a very popular name in the Telly world, will soon join Anupama to play a character opposite Nidhi Shah.

We bring you the update that it is not likely to happen as Mohsin is busy with other projects. All these speculations started getting wind after a site posted the possibility of Moshin’s collaboration with Rajan Shahi.

But there is no confirmation yet from Mohsin’s side or the show’s side.
While we miss seeing Mohsin on screen, we want to see him return as the leading hero of a project soon.

Mohsin, who is known for his work in 'Nisha Aur Uske Cousins', 'Love By Chance', 'Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi', 'Pyar Tune Kya Kiya', gained a lot of popularity for playing the male lead character of Kartik Goenka in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', opposite Shivangi Joshi.

It will be interesting to see what new exciting twists and turns await the show.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates

ALSO READ:  Mohsin Khan, Simple Kaul and others help raise funds for Nisha Aur Uske cousins actor Vaibhav Raghave diagnosed with rare cancer

 

 

Mohsin Khan MOMO Mohsin Khan Music Video Mohsin Khan new project TellyChakkar Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Shivangi Joshi Star Plus Rajan Shahi Anupama Mohsin Anupama
