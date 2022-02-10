Exclusive! Molkki fame child actor Anushka Sharma to enter Colors show Naagin 6

MUMBAI : Naagin is one of the most loved shows on television. The serial frequently tops the rating charts. The storyline is quite gripping, and it keeps the audience hooked on the television screens.

Naagin 6 was launched on television and the serial is on a bigger scale with a very interesting plot and storyline.

Bigg Boss 15 contestants Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Urvashi Dholakia, and Mahek Chahal played the lead roles in the show.

Recently, the show took a leap where Tejasswi continued as the lead whereas Praik Sehajpal entered as the new lead along with Amandeep Sidhu.

In the first week of its telecast, the show has done exceptionally well and it entered the top 10 shows on BARC ratings.

As per sources, Molkki child actor Anushka Sharma will be entering the show.

Not, much is known about her character but she would be playing a pivotal role in the serial.

Anushka Sharma is known for her role in Colors show “Molkki”

It will be interesting to see what twist and turns would Anushka’s character bring in the show.

Seems like the audience will witness a very interesting track in the upcoming episode of Naagin 6.

