Exclusive! Mona Singh roped in for Applause entertainment’s upcoming web series titled “Kafas”

“Kafas” is an upcoming web series that will stream on the OTT platform and now as per sources, Mona Singh has been roped in for the upcoming series.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 09/15/2022 - 17:40
MUMBAI: These days the digital platform is gaining success in a huge way. Several web shows are in the making and some are all set to be launched on various OTT platforms soon.

Applause Entertainment is quite a popular production house that has presented amazing web shows so far.  

The production house will soon be launching a new web series titled “Kafas” 

The web show Kafas will be bankrolled by Madiba Entertainment.

As per sources, Mona Singh has been roped in for the upcoming series.

Not much is known about her character but she would be having a pivotal role in the series. 

Mona Singh is a big name in the world of entertainment business. She rose to fame with her debut show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin and from then there was no looking back for the actress.

She had also taken part in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa where she emerged as the winner of the show. 

The actress was also part of the very successful web series Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain which was produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Mona recently made headlines as she played the mother of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha. 

Are you excited to see Mona Singh in the upcoming series?

Do let us know in the comments below. 

