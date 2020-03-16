Much-Awaited! Mona Singh returns to television after a gap of 6 years to play cameo in THIS daily show

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 12:03
MUMBAI: Mona Singh, who was last seen in Kavach- Kaali Shaktiyon Se (2016), is all set to enter the show Pushpa Impossible. The actress has started shooting for the new show and will be playing an advocate in it. She is likely to make an entry by the end of the week.

While it's a very prominent role, it is a cameo. Talking about it, the actress says, "I am playing an advocate named Damini on the show and it is going to be the first time on TV that I would be playing a lawyer. So, I am excited to play this role. Damini is good at her job and when she meets Pushpa, she helps her out in a case pertaining to her house.”

As per the story, unknowingly, Pushpa helps Damini’s daughter and after knowing Pushpa’s issue, Damini decides to help her.

The actress has no qualms about doing a cameo in a show. Mona Singh made her comeback to showbiz with ‘Unfaithfully Yours’ which was a theatrical play featuring actor Rohit Roy.

Pushpa Impossible is about the unconventional journey of a feisty, strong- willed and self-made woman.

Latest Video