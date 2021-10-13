EXCLUSIVE! Monalisa opens up on playing Mohana once again in Nazar, baby planning with husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, and much more

Mumbai : Antara Biswas, who is popularly known as Monalisa, is well-known in the television world.

The actress has been a part of showbiz for a very long time now.

Monalisa has managed to garner immense praise from fans for her stellar performances in each and every project she has done so far.

The pretty diva recently wowed the fans with her amazing screen presence as she returned as Mohana in Nazar 2.

Fans were thrilled to see Monalisa as Mohana as she spread her magic with her mind-blowing acting.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Monalisa, who spoke at length about Nazar and much more.

ALSO READ: Check out these transformation pictures of TV's hot vamp Monalisa

Return as Mohana, views on Nazar 3...

I was missing this character a lot. When I got a call for this role after two years, we all were very excited. I couldn't express the happiness of working with the Nazar 1 team. The makers introduced a new story apart from Mohana's new avatar. Everyone was missing my character Mohana, from kids to adults. Fans used to ask me about Nazar 3. Along with viewers, even we wanted to come back with this show and it happened.

I would definitely love to do Nazar 3. I think this is the first time that a negative character is being loved so much by viewers. I used to get so many messages on social media ever since I started posting about Ankahee Daastaan. It would be great if the makers come back with Nazar 3.

Choosing unconventional roles...

I believe in surprises. When I used to do Bhojpuri movies, I used to play subtle roles being a heroine. But my role in Nazar was quite different from what I did before. No one thought that I will play such a role. People can't imagine me in negative roles. I am under a bit of pressure when I get such kinds of roles. I get amazed seeing myself playing such different characters.

Planning a baby with husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot

Yes, of course. That's on our mind as we have been married for quite some time now. Our families will be super excited about this along with fans as well. It will be a big change in our lives, so let's see.

Vikrant and Monalisa have been married for 4 years now. The duo walked down the aisle during Bigg Boss 10.

Monalisa has a successful career in the Hindi television industry as well as in the South and Bhojpuri industries as well.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Revealed! Namak Ishq Ka actress Monalisa RESTLESS to meet THIS person