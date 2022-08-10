Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui breaks his silence on whether he is going to be the new jailer in Lock Upp Season 2 and if he'll ever step into acting

Munawar Faruqui is a popular name in the television industry. Tellychakkar got in touch with Munawar and asked him whether he is the new jailer on Lock Upp Season 2 and if he would ever become an actor.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 03/28/2023 - 05:30
Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui breaks his silence on whether he is going to be the new jailer in Lock Upp Season 2 and if he'll ever

MUMBAI:Munawar Faruqui has become a household name after his stunt in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner and was the audience favorite. Most people believed that he would be the winner of the show, considering the way he had played the game.

He got the maximum votes and took the trophy home with 20 lakhs of prize money and a car.

The audience loved his simplicity and honesty. Today, he has become a craze on social media, and his fan following has increased to another level.

These days, he is grabbing the headlines, as he was seen with his rumoured girlfriend in the Lock Upp party. Fans went gaga over their pictures.

He is also the same talk of the town for his participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi as he is almost confirmed for the show.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Munawar Faruqui's craze continues as Bigg Boss 16 nears! Fans go crazy on Twitter!

Tellychakkar got in touch with Munawar and asked him whether he is the new jailer on Lock Upp Season 2 and if he would ever become an actor.

What is your next project?

I have just shot for a song with Jassi Gill. It's going well and I am happy. I have been told to keep the rest of the projects a secret, so by the end of April, you’ll know.


Are you going to come as a jailer in Lock Upp Season 2?

No one can take the place of my brother Karan in the show. He is the best jailer. The second season is coming and I'm excited to watch it. If I were a part of the show, you would know.

Will you be stepping into acting and would like to become an actor?

I want to do a lot in life when it comes profession. But, I am waiting for the right script and soon something shall crop up.

Well, there is no doubt that Munawar is one of the most loved personalities of television and fans would love to watch him in a reality show.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

ALSO READ :Munawar Faruqui speaks about his toughest days; says “When I was banned from work, that was my biggest struggle and it was very difficult for me to fight that phase”

MUNAWAR FARUQUI Lock Upp Seaosn 1 winner Anjali Arora Ekta Kapoor Kanagana Ranut social media TellyChakkar Reality show Stand-up comedian
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 03/28/2023 - 05:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wagle Ki Duniya: Amazing! Rajesh gives it all for Sakhi’s demand
MUMBAI:‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui breaks his silence on whether he is going to be the new jailer in Lock Upp Season 2 and if he'll ever step into acting
MUMBAI:Munawar Faruqui has become a household name after his stunt in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner and was the...
Exclusive! Shalin Bhanot talks about the MC Stan and Abdu Rozik Fight, says, “I am only aware of the fights that are happening in my house”!
MUMBAI:Shalin Bhanot is a well-known name in the television industry and he rose to fame with his stint in the Bigg...
Interesting! Bollywood actors who let go of releasing their films on a Friday
MUMBAI:We all know that a Bollywood movie usually releases on a Friday and this has been happening for the past many...
Exclusive! Soundarya Sharma’s big statement on where her fans are going to see her next, deets inside
MUMBAI:Soundarya Sharma is a well-known name in the film industry. She made her acting debut with the romantic Ranchi...
Exclusive! Uorfi Javed gives her take on the MC Stan and Abdu Rozik’s Fight, says “I like MC Stan but neither Abdu nor Stan is my friend”!
MUMBAI:Urofi Javed has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs for her unconventional dressing style. She is known for her out-...
Recent Stories
Interesting! Bollywood actors who let go of releasing their films on a Friday
Interesting! Bollywood actors who let go of releasing their films on a Friday

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Shalin Bhanot talks about the MC Stan and Abdu Rozik Fight, says, “I am only aware of the fights that are happening i
Exclusive! Shalin Bhanot talks about the MC Stan and Abdu Rozik Fight, says, “I am only aware of the fights that are happening in my house”!
Exclusive! Soundarya Sharma’s big statement on where her fans are going to see her next, deets inside
Exclusive! Soundarya Sharma’s big statement on where her fans are going to see her next, deets inside
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Vidhi Pandya to be part of the show?
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Vidhi Pandya to be part of the show?
Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reveals if she is a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi and Naagin 6
Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reveals if she is a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi and Naagin 6
Smriti Irani
Smriti Irani was called to work a day after suffering miscarriage
Mamta Solanki
Dangal TV is coming up with a new show produced by Beyond Dreams Entertainment and Inspire films and starring Puneett Chouksey, and Khushbu Tiwari titled Baazi Ishq Ki.