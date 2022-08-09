EXCLUSIVE! Muskurane Ki Wajah Ho fame Deepali Pansare opens up on playing negative characters, shares her bond with the star cast and much more

MUMBAI : Stunning actress Deepali Pansare is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry.

The diva has been a part of several TV shows so far and has proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performances.

Deepali has so far been a part of shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Fraud Saiyyan, Chikoo Ki Mummy Dur Kie, and many more.

She played an out-and-out negative role in Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kie and was lauded for her performance.

She is also well known for her character in Rajan Shahi's show Aai Kuthey Kai Karte whose Hindi remake is Star Plus' Anupamaa.

After playing a variety of roles, Deepali is seen in a delightful avatar with her present show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho.

ALSO READ: OMG! Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho star Tanvi Malhara goes on a DATE; check out who

The show launched a few months ago and the viewers are loving it. However, there were recent reports that the show is all set to go off-air.

However, nothing is confirmed yet.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Deepali who spoke about her character's progress and much more.

Are you okay if your character in the show turns negative?

I have always loved playing negative characters in my shows. But I would love it even if my character Manju turns negative. However, whatever brief I have got from the makers, Manju is out-and-out positive. She will remain positive till the show is on-air. So, I don't have much expectations. It will be the best surprise for me and the viewers.

How has been your experience with the star cast till now?

We all are like one big family. All of us eat together and chill on the set. The star cast is very big, so we all sit together and rehearse our scenes. There is a great bonding between us. I am lucky to have such great actors. We all really love coming to the set.

Do you find your character challenging?

I have done maximum positive characters in most of my shows so far. It's very easy for me. An actor should know his or character well whether it's negative or positive. Then it doesn't become challenging.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Neha Narang confirms being locked for Cockcrow and Shaika's upcoming show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho, shares her excitement to start a new journey