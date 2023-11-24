Exclusive! My character Jaidev Sharma is a very honest man and has his head in the right place: Mahesh Thakur on Angan Apnon Ka

Angan Apnon Ka narrates the tale of a contemporary family drama, the show also promises to be a heartwarming journey of a daughter with a unique perspective on marriage.
Mahesh Thakur

MUMBAI : Angan Apnon Ka on Sony SAB will soon premiere and Mahesh Thakur will be seen in the titular role on the show. The story will narrate the tale of a contemporary family drama, the show also promises to be a heartwarming journey of a daughter with a unique perspective on marriage.

In an exclusive conversation with Mahesh, he shared, “My experience shooting for the show has been very good and positive. It is a great set-up and an amazing team. My character Jaidev Sharma is a very honest man. He has his head in the right place. He knows what he is doing and what to do. That is what I love about this character. He is very honest and true to himself and the world around him as well.” 

When asked if he is given an opportunity to change a trait about his character, Mahesh averred, “If I change one thing about Jaidev it would not be Jaidev Sharma. He is sensitive and if that is taken out from his character there would not be an Angan Apnon Ka. The fact of the matter is that Jaidev is very sensitive towards his family.

He is sensitive to his family, to the world around him and anything that he can interact with. He is a positive sole. So that is one thing I would change about my character but if I change that, then there would not be a Jaidev Sharma. We had enough time to get into the skin of the character and understand it well.”

Speaking about his bond with his team, Mahesh mentioned, “My bond with my co-actors is very good. We are at a space where we feel that we are living those characters. Infact it is because of this that the chemistry on-screen with the three daughters comes out well.” 

Way to go Mahesh! 
 

