Exclusive! My character is out of the box and I am thoroughly enjoying this space: Swati Shah on shooting for Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam - Radha Mohan

In an exclusive conversation with Swati, she spoke to us about her experience shooting for the show, how she finds Shabir and Neeharika as actors among many other things. Read on to know more…

Swati shared, “I am having an excellent time shooting for Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan. We are usually having fun, laughing around on the sets and are more like a family.”

When asked about shooting with Shabir and Neeharika, she expressed, “Shabir (Ahluwalia) has many years of experience and I get to learn a thing or two from him too. Neeharika, on the other hand, is extremely talented and is amazing the way she is pulling off her character.”

Shedding light about her character, Swati mentioned, “I have so far played characters which are designed to be home makers but here I am playing a very different role. It is out of the box and I am thoroughly enjoying this space. I am seen as a strong businesswoman and along with that I am a strong mother too. “

