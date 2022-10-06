Exclusive! My dream is to get launched as a Yash Raj hero: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 actor Gautam Vig aka Surya Seth

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 06/10/2022 - 18:50
MUMBAI: Gautam Vig is one of the most talented and the most celebrated actors in Indian television. He has worked in several television shows such as Pinjara Khubsurti Ka, Tantra, Naamkarann, and Ishq Subhan Allah. He started his career as a model and has been active in the television industry since 2016.

Currently, he is winning everyone’s hearts in Star Plus’ Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, where he is seen as Surya Seth. He stars opposite Sneha Jain aka Gehna.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Gautam Vig spoke about his wish list and more.

Tell us about your wish list.

On the professional front, I would love to work in films. That does not mean that I am degrading TV, as whatever I learnt is from TV. It is like I am playing Ranji as of now, but later, everyone will see me playing bigger matches.

What kinds of roles do you wish to play?

Well, I would like to portray play roles wherein I get to show a range of emotions, perform action, and romance on screen. My dream is to get launched as a Yash Raj hero.

Any dream director?

I would love to collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali Sir, Imtiaz Ali Sir, and Anurag Kashyap Sir. They all are artistic in their craft and are directors you can surrender yourself to.

Good Luck, Gautam!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

