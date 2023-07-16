EXCLUSIVE! Na Umra Ki Seema Ho actress Garima Jain opens up on her views on getting stereotyped: Whenever people have tried to typecast me, I have tried to change their opinion about me

MUMBAI :Popular TV actress Garima Jain is seen in Star Bharat's popular drama series Na Umra Ki Seema Ho.

The diva is playing the role of Sakshi and she is here with a desire to disrupt Dev and Vidhi's lives alongside Jai, who is infatuated with Vidhi.

Garima is being loved for her role and the viewers have applauded the way she is nailing her role.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Garima who spoke about the show and much more.

Actors are often complaining about getting typecast for playing certain kinds of roles. What is your take on this? Have you faced the same situation?

Yes, I have faced this. I was boxed in a certain kind of role starting from my career. In the beginning, I only played cute, bubbly, and happy-go-lucky positive characters. I had a certain image in the industry and I used to only get such positive characters to play. No one ever offered me grey or negative characters. Then I made a switch to play negative as well. Then again I got typecast and I was only offered negative roles.

When I left television and made a shift to web and films, they boxed me in a certain way. They thought I am a TV actress with a cute face and I won't be able to fit into a certain type of character. But I broke all those perceptions. Whenever people have tried to typecast me, I have tried to change their opinion about me.

How much does screen space matter to you?

Screen space doesn't really matter to me that much. The impact that my presence makes in the frame is important. Also, it is important how you perform your role with dedication which makes your screen presence worth a watch for the viewers. I have done roles where I did not have much screen time but I tried to make that role very impactful.

