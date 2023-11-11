Exclusive! Naagin actor Vishal Solanki roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s KumKum Bhagya

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.

The show has frequently managed to gain a decent TRP and its among the top twenty show when it comes to TRP ratings.

The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

The show has taken a leap and Rachi Sharma and Abrar Qazi are the new leads of the show.

These days the track is quite interesting and is keeping the audience hooked on to the show.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Will Vishal Solanki not be a part of Parineeti anymore? Read to find out

As per sources, Naagin actor Vishal Solanki has been roped in for the show where he would be playing a negative character.

He would be essaying the character of Jasbeer who is son of a MLA and a very influential person.

Vishal is known actor and he is known for her roles in serials like Naagin and Parineetii.

Now doubt that the previous cast was loved by the audience but Richa and Abrar are slowly making their place in the hearts of the audience.

An interesting fact is that Vishal Solanki in the earlier days was also a part of KumKum Bhagya where he has essayed the role of Mrunal Thakur’s brother Kshiti Jah and now he feels happy to be back on the show.

Well, it will be interesting to see with the entry of Vishal what twists and turns would come in the show.

For more news and updates from television and movies stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! “I have been offered negative roles a lot, but I kept refusing them”, Vishal Solanki aka Rakesh of Parineeti opens up on playing a negative role, and more!