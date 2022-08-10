Exclusive! Nakuul Mehta talks about fatherhood changing his life, says “After becoming a father, you start looking at life differently, you start looking at people and things differently”!

MUMBAI:Nakuul Mehta charmed everyone as the ever-suave Ram Kapoor on the second season of Bade Acche Lagte Hai. Nakuul is one of the most popular actors on television who has also proven his mettle with his OTT shows like ‘Never Kiss Your Best Friend’ and short films on youtube and Amazon Mini TV.

And while Nakuul has confirmed his exit from the show, fans are disheartened but the character and portrayal of Ram Kapoor by Nakuul will remain iconic.

Nakuul is also considered a very versatile actor who takes on projects of different kinds and fans are always on the lookout for the same. Nakuul started his career with the Star Plus show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara along with Disha Parmar. The two have come a long way since then, and were playing the coveted roles of Ram Kapoor and Priya Sood in Bade Acche Lagte Hai, until they quit the show before the show took a generation leap.



TellyChakkar recently caught up with Nakuul at an event, where when aksed about how fatherhood has impacted his life, and what relationships he holds dear to himself, he said, “ The two relationships that are very dear to me are ofcourse first is my wife, with whom I have completed 11 years of marriage and before which we were dating for 9 years, we have a child now and I think after becoming a father, you start looking at life differently, you start looking at people and things differently, and you feel like whatever you are doing now, its not just for yourself anymore and the embodiment of everything that you do, is something that he will also pick up. That is something I take to every area of my life including work, so people might feel like that actors just work with any brand, because it is a work commitment but I am very very careful about the kind of people I want to associate with or even spend 10 minutes of my time with because life is short and I want to spend it with people from whom I can learn, grow with or get inspired from”.

Nakuul has been busy busy shooting for brands, tarvelling and exploring more.

He has not yet announced another project but a third season for the web series, Never Kiss Your Best Friend is set to be on the slate.

