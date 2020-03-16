EXCLUSIVE! 'Nandini and Niti are back with a bang' Niti Taylor gets candid about her comeback and experimenting dance forms in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows. Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs. Dance Deewane replaced the show but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back. The pre-production has begun, and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same.

Also read: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Exclusive! “My biggest challenge on the show is that I have come here without any experience as compared to others,” says Paras Kalnawat as he opens up on the challenges and journey on Jhalak

Niti Taylor has been the most adored actress with her character Nandini and now she is all set to participate in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, in an exclusive conversation with the actress, she revealed about her comeback, and more. Check it out:

This year has been a comeback for the actress after her wedding, asking about her reaction she revealed, 'Nandini is coming back and so is Niti so I am really happy with the back to back projects, I feel I have returned with a bang.'

We asked her about experimenting dance forms to which she shared, 'There are a lot of dance forms that I will learn here and experiment. When you are dancing in the reels, you don't really get to know about the technicalities, here I am learning all of that.'

Niti adores dance but does she make her husband dance to her tunes, she had to say, 'I am the one who makes everyone dance in the house, for me my choreographer is enough.'

Well, there is no doubt that the audience is excited to watch the upcoming season and it's returning after a long break. The show will be hosted by Maniesh Paul, and Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit will be the judges.

Also read: AWW! Paras Kalnawat REUNITES with his Anupamaa co-star after a long time and we can't contain our excitement

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar