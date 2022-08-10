Exclusive! Neelu Vaghela aka Bhabho takes up the Diya Aur Baati Hum quiz; answers some interesting trivia about the show

MUMBAI :Diya Aur Baati Hum was one of the successful shows that aired on StarPlus, stretching from 2011 to 2016 and starred Anas Rashid and Deepika Singh in the lead roles. Sooraj and Sandhya had become fan favorites instantly with their chemistry and progressive plot. Neelu Vaghela essayed the character of Santosh (Bhabho) on the show.

Tellychakkar recently got in touch with Neelu Vaghela and she talked about her show that had won over a million hearts. She is a well known TV actor and recognized for her work in Rajasthani cinema and shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum and Tu Suraj Main Saanjh Piyaji.

Check out her interesting answer about the Diya Aur Baati Hum quiz.

1. What was the date that Diya Aur Baati started on?

The starting on-air date was 29th August.

2. When did the show end?

It was 7th of September that the shoot was wrapped and the show went off air on the 10th of September.

3. Which was that bahu of yours on the show, amongst the 3 bahus you had, that if you didn’t scold her, your day wouldn’t end?

That was Meena Bindni and the scolding started as soon as the sun rose and didn’t end until the lights went off.

4. Which season was better, part 1 or part 2?

For me, it was the First season. Because, that was a family to me and we worked together for 5 and a half years. It was a dream, a small journey and was very dear to me.

5. Is there still a character or a scene that makes you emotional till date?

Like how Suraj supports Sandhya, just when he is about to cross the threshold and Bhabho stops her and asks him, won’t you support your Bhabho? Then he says that right now, I am supporting my wife, because she is right and he moves on and the way Bhabho just sits there. It took me more than half an hour to control my tears. It felt like my own son was leaving me.

6. Do you’ll still meet like a reunion happens, are you’ll in touch with the cast?

Yes, yes it does happen. We have a WhatsApp group too, we have a good morning. On occasions, we wish each other; the love and family is still there.

Neelu also went onto talk about her current show- Bindiya Sarkar and how she essays the character of Barfi devi and she enjoys the bond with her cast. She hopes that the audience gives this bond too the same love as Diya Aur Baati’s Bhabho received.

