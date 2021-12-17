Exclusive! “This is a never seen before show which throws light on love and compatibility" Varun Thakur on his upcoming television show Anything For Love

MUMBAI : Host, Varun Thakur is all set with his upcoming MTV show titled Anything For Love which is going to speak about the series of games which will define the love and compatibility between the partners. No doubt the teaser of the show is already getting some amazing response from the fans and they are eagerly waiting for the show.

Team TellyChakkar got an exclusive chance to speak with the actor Varun Thakur with regards to the concept of the show and his experience on doing this show.

Varun Thakur on the show Anything For Love

Varun Thakur says he has been the part of many amazing shows, but this show Anything For Love is completely different. It is a never seen before game show where three couples come to play different types of crazy games based on these games their love and partnership will be tested. It is a fun show which will throw light on compatibility between the partners. It was a fun process shooting for the show and surely the fans will love it.

Varun Thakur on the USP of the show

Varun Thakur says that this show Anything For Love is the breath of fresh air as it stands apart from many other reality shows on television. The show is refreshing. Apart from playing games the show also throws light on the relationship and love which is the high point. Also the couples who are part of the show definitely give some amazing examples of love.

Varun Thakur on his take for love and relationship

Varun Thakur went candid and revealed that love is nothing but just being real to your partner. Sharing an example Varun Thakur said, superstar Shahrukh Khan has also said in his movie that love is nothing but friendship. It is the bond of friendship which should be strong enough between both the partners. If Partner is your best friend and buys each other's side and uplifts each other in every phase of life it is the best thing in any relationship.

No doubt these are some amazing words coming from the side of the actor Varun Thakur and we are eagerly waiting for the show Anything For Love, which is starting from 18th December which will telecast on Saturday and Sunday 7:00 p.m.

Here is the show teaser:

