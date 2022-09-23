Exclusive! Nia Sharma reveals that her toughest competitor is THIS person

MUMBAI :Nia Sharma is one of the most talented actresses in telly town. She always amazes her fans with her bold looks. She has become one of the most well-known stars in the industry. The actress has also been named in the list of Asia's Sexiest Women.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and got candid in our segment, Quirky 7.

A dance style that you want to try?

Afro.

The toughest competitor you feel you would have on Jhalak?

Amruta Khanvilkar.

The toughest competitor you feel you would have in pole dancing?

I haven’t mastered that yet but I think Lipsa is someone else’s choreographer and she taught me pole dancing. I want to try it. I don’t care if someone else does it. I don’t want to see someone else. I want to see myself doing it.

A song of Madhuri Dixit that you would like to perform on?

K sera sera.

A hook step that defines your journey?

A waacking dance step.

What would we see Nia doing if we stepped into your rehearsal room?

You would find me hanging in the air, hanging somewhere finding my ground, or I’ll be twirling on the ground and you’ll not see me as normal. It’s not easy, you’ll not see me as normal in the rehearsal room.

A message for fans?

You’ve given me a lot of love. Thank you for such a grand welcome back. The best thing will be your support throughout this journey and I’ll be standing in the finale and waiting for the trophy. I want you guys to cheer for me.

