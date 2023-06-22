EXCLUSIVE! Niharika Chouksey reveals why she had to audition several times before she bagged the lead role in Star Plus' Faltu, the actress reveals how she hardly gets any day offs and how she spends her time on her holidays

MUMBAI :Niharika Chouksey is currently seen in Star Plus' popular drama series Faltu.

The actress is paired opposite TV's handsome hunk, Aakash Ahuja.

Niharika and Aakash's on-screen pairing has worked wonders.

The actress who plays the role of Faltu in the show is loved for her performance.

The show's story revolves around an unwanted girl, Faltu, named Useless after her parents get upset at the birth of a third girl and a stillborn twin son.

How did you bag this role and what was your first reaction when you came to know that your character name is Faltu?

I auditioned for it a lot of times. I thought I won't get selected as the show is based on cricket. So, they may be wanting a pro cricketer or at least a girl who knows a little bit about cricket. I was truly clueless I didn't know the proper plot. So, when I got selected I was thrilled. This was like a dream come true to do a character role in the same channel for some show to then play the lead for the same. I am just grateful. Firstly, I thought what kind of name this is Faltu but when the producer sir narrated the story, I fell in love with it.

What kind of roles are you looking forward to in your career in future?

I want to play different and challenging roles like the one in Faltu with different layers to it.

How do you strike a work-life balance amid a hectic schedule?

Honestly, I don't get day-offs or much time after the shoot. But I try to spend it taking care of myself, studying and spending that little time with friends and family.

