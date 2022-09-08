EXCLUSIVE! Nimisha Vakharia to enter Star Plus' show Anandi Baa Aur Emily

Actress Nimisha Vakharia who has proved her mettle in several TV shows is all set to enter Star Plus' show Anandi Baa Aur Emily. 

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update.

We have as always been at the forefront of giving you all the latest happenings in the world of television.

Star Plus had recently rolled out a new show titled Anandi Baa Aur Emily. 

It stars Jazzy Ballerini and Mishkat Verma in the lead roles.

Also read: Exclusive! “The biggest challenge for me was to search the link from where I could give the auditions,’ Kanchan Gupta of Anandi Baa Aur Emily

The viewers are in love with the show and its unique concept.

Jazzy who is a foreigner has won hearts as she connects well with the viewers with her fine acting chops. 

Also, her on-screen jodi with Mishkat is being loved by the viewers. 

And now, months after the show's release, it is gearing up for a big entry.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Nimisha Vakharia is roped in for the show.

Nothing much is known about Nimisha's character yet. 

However, we are sure that Nimisha's entry will surely spice up the drama. 

The talented actress is known for her fine acting chops in shows like Shubh Laabh, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Kumkum, Teen Bahuraaniyaan, Shree, Ram Milaye Jodi, Tenali Rama, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki among others. 

How excited are you for Nimisha's entry into the show? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

Also read: Exclusive! Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer roped in for Prem Entertainment and Frames Production next starring Shoaib Ibrahim

